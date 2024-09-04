ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad gears up for two-day Global AI Summit from tomorrow

Published - September 04, 2024 04:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Making AI Work for Everyone theme of the event where host of aspects concerning the technology will be deliberated

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate on Thursday the two-day Global AI Summit 2024 being organised by the Telangana government at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre in the city.

With ‘Making AI Work for Everyone’ as the theme, the summit will play host to wide ranging discussions on various aspects surrounding the technology while helping amplify Telangana’s ambition to advance AI and assert its position as a global innovation hub.

Mr. Reddy will be accompanied by Information Technology and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at the summit that over the two days will feature four parallel tracks, including a central plenary main track and dedicated sessions designed to offer in-depth perspectives on AI advancements, practical applications, and future opportunities.

Lineup of global AI experts

The summit is expected to draw 2,500 delegates from around the world. The lineup of global AI experts includes Sal Khan from Khan Academy, Daniela Combe from IBM, Peter Diamandis from the XPRIZE Foundation, among others, the IT Minister’s office said in a release on Tuesday.

Hackathons, lighting demonstrations and startup demos, showcasing of innovative projects and emerging technologies also form part of the event.

Thought leaders at the summit will provide cutting-edge insights into AI’s impact across diverse sectors, ranging from governance and technology to finance, banking, manufacturing, trustworthy AI and industry advancements. Besides thought leadership sessions, the summit will feature fireside chats, high-profile panel discussions and interactive sessions, featuring contributions from prominent industry leaders such as the World Bank, WHO, and NVIDIA.

AI’s role in social good, regulatory challenges and the future trajectory of AI across various sectors will be some of the key topics, the Minister’s office said.

Unveiling of AI City

Coinciding with the summit, Telangana is set to unveil an ambitious AI City project spanning 200 acres near Hyderabad. The AI City will serve as a central hub for global tech giants and local talent to collaborate on transformative AI innovations.

“The Global AI Summit 2024 represents a pivotal moment for the State as we bring together the world’s foremost experts to explore and advance artificial intelligence... highlights our commitment to innovation and positions Telangana at the forefront of the global AI landscape,” the Minister said.

