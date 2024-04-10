Hyderabad gears up for Eid-Ul-Fitr with heavy traffic restrictions

April 10, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad traffic police have come up with traffic regulations to facilitate movement of traffic during Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, on Thursday, April 11. The restrictions will be enforced from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., K. Sreenivasa Reddy, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police said.

Mir Alam Tank Eidgah

Only the traffic coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads between 8 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on Thursday while other regular traffic will be diverted at Bahadurpura ‘X’ Roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul.

Similarly, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts and will be diverted at Danamma Huts ‘X’ Roads towards Shastripuram and Nawab Saheb Kunta. Those coming from Kalapather will be diverted at Kalapather Law & Order Police Station towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

All heavy vehicles including RTC buses coming from Puranapul towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiyaguda and City College while those coming from Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and Milardevpally towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendranagar or Milardevpally sides till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

Hockey Ground, Masab Tank

In view of the prayers at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masab Tank flyover till the completion of prayers from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The general traffic coming from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1 , Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted through Masab Tank flyover via Ayodhya Junction (left turn) Khiartabad, RTA Office and Khairtabad (left turn) Taj Krishna Hotel. Those coming from Lakdikapul towards Masab Tank and intending to go to Road No. 1/12 Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodhya Junction towards Nirankari, Khairatabad, VV Statue, Khairatabad RTA Office (left turn) Taj Krishna Hotel.

Traffic coming from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will be diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel - Right Turn - RTA Khairtabad and vehicular traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Panjagutta will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanzil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank flyover, Mehdipatnam.

