Hyderabad gangrape case: Did accused circulate victim’s pictures?

Police continue the hunt for the absconding fifth accused Omer Khan

Police are verifying the reports that the pics and video clip of the victim in gangrape case could have been taken and released by the accused themselves. While continuing the hunt for the absconding fifth accused Omer Khan, the police stumbled upon evidence that the accused clicked a group picture reportedly after returning to the pub having violated the girl in the vehicle.

Investigators learnt that family members of the victim grew suspicious on seeing the minor with some bruises on her neck. “The minor did not immediately reveal anything to her family members. Apparently, she was in a state of highly disturbed condition by then,” a police officer on condition of anonymity said.

However, the victim’s sibling and the latter’s friends reportedly went to the pub and began verifying what had happened. “It is possible that the accused got worried on learning about these inquiries and her father’s complaint to the police and got circulated the pics suggesting they were not at fault,” the officer observed.