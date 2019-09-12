Ganesh Shobha yatra live: Mohan Bhagwat to address crowd at immersion procession

As the Ganesha immersions begin in Hyderabad, 11 days after Ganesh Chathurti, thousands of idols are being moved to Hussainsagar lake.

Here are the live updates:

A Ganesha idol being immersed in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat reaches MJ Market to address the centralised Ganesh Immersion procession organised by Bhagyanagar Ganesh Ustav Samithi.

A police constable of Bahadurpura police station was injured after he came under a crane which was moving the Ganesha idol in Kishanbagh. Constable Ravinder is battling for life at a private hospital in the city.

Khairatabad Ganesh, a 61-feet Ganesh idol, being taken out with a procession before its immersion in Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad. | Video: Nagara Gopal#GaneshVisarjan pic.twitter.com/gqFJrHoCaP — The Hindu-Hyderabad (@THHyderabad) September 12, 2019

In-charge Joint Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Avinash Mohanty said that nearly 1,000 idols, including medium-sized and large ones, will join the main procession at Tank Bund from old city.

The main Ganesha idol procession line has not yet been formed in old city. At some places in idols are being placed on vehicles.

Balapur Ganesha procession in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

This indicates that it would be beyond 6 p.m. by the time the tail end of main procession crosses the historic Charminar. Normally, tributary processions from east, west and north of the city join the main procession route after all main idols from old city cross Charminar.

Broadband Internet services have been disrupted in some areas of Hyderabad due to movement of tall Ganesha idols. One of the service provider sent this message to its users: Dear Customer, In view of the on-going Ganesha immersion over the next few days, you may experience service downtime. We will aim to restore services at the earliest.

23-hour traffic curbs in city

Hyderabad Traffic Police will impose road restrictions for at least 23 hours for the Ganesh idol immersion processions on September 12. If the situation demands, the duration of restrictions — now set from 9 a.m. on Thursday to 8 a.m. on Friday — might be extended. Directions have been issued to lift barricades for emergency services vehicles.

“Though we have imposed restrictions starting from 9 a.m., motorists will be allowed to drive smoothly when movement of idols is slow. The procession is expected to start from Thursday afternoon. The main procession route, spanning 18 km, is from Balapur to Tank Bund,” said Anil Kumar, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Balapur laddu auctioned for ₹17.6 lakh

After a tense round of bidding amid cheers from hundreds of the devout, the coveted Balapur Laddu was auctioned for Rs. 17.60 lakh. The laddu auction fetched Rs 1 lakh more than last year. The bidding for the 21 kg laddu began in the streets of Balapur, around 10.30 am, which were bursting at their seams with devotees. Among the onlookers were a host of politicians including Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. In the end, it was local Balapur man Kolan Ram Reddy who won the auction after several rounds of bidding from locals and those from other places such as Nellore.

Idols to be immersed

An idol of Ganesha is lifted to be immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on September 10, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

The Ganesha immersions programme in Hyderabad began on a smooth note with the Khairatabad Ganesha idol being moved from its installation site at 7 a.m. On the final day of the 11-day Ganesha festival, thousands of idols installed across the city were being moved to the Hussainsagar Lake on Thursday.

An expected 50,000 idols are to be immersed in the Hussainsagar Lake and other water bodies in the city. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has arranged about 38 cranes to move the idols from the vehicles to the water body.

Thousands of police officials have been deployed to regulate traffic and for crowd control. Many stretches of roads have traffic restrictions to allow movement of idols. While the Khairatabad Ganesh idol is expected to be immersed by noon, the ceremonial immersion of other idols is likely to go on till the early hours of Friday.