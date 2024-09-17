GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Hyderabad Ganesh immersion LIVE updates: Air of festive spirituality sweeps the city

The final day of Ganesh idol immersion in the city is today

Updated - September 17, 2024 11:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad, Telangana, 16/09/2024: Volunteers carries an idol of lord Ganesha for immersion at Hussain Sagar lake during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad on Monday, September 16, 2024. Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G/The Hindu

Hyderabad, Telangana, 16/09/2024: Volunteers carries an idol of lord Ganesha for immersion at Hussain Sagar lake during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad on Monday, September 16, 2024. Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G/The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

An air of festive spirituality swept through Hyderabad as citizens prepared to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh after 11 days of installation on Ananta Chaturdasi on September 17, 2024. Dressed in a coordinated way, swaying to the beat of drums and music, thousands of devotees chanted ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’ and moved through arterial roads and residential complexes. The processions to transport large idols on specialised transport vehicles began overnight on Monday (September 16, 2024). The day’s big draw remained the procession of Bada Ganesh of Khairatabad or the 70-ft high clay idol Saptamukha Maha Shakti Ganapati with seven faces. At the other end of the city, the procession of Balapur Ganesh was the big draw as it made its way to the village square before the auction of the ladoo.

Elsewhere in the city, Ganesh processions were in various stages of being transported while others were on their way back after immersion. A row of cranes have been erected on the banks of the Hussainsagar Lake for immersion. Smaller ponds and lakes have also been readied for immersion including the Mir Alam Tank near the Nehru Zoological Park.

A total of 73 exclusive ponds and five big lakes have been designated, and 468 cranes have been commissioned for immersion. 

Read: Tension over idol immersion in Hyderabad’s Tank Bund

The Hyderabad City police have stepped up their preparations to ensure a peaceful and secure celebration. The police have also implemented a comprehensive security plan, including increased patrolling, intelligence gathering, anti-sabotage checks and the deployment of additional forces.

Read: Ganesh immersion escalates traffic gridlock in Hyderabad on Monday

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the arrangements for the upcoming Ganesh idol immersion at the state-of-the-art Command Control Centre. 

Read: Ganesh laddu auctioned for ₹1.87 crore in Bandlaguda in Hyderabad

  • September 17, 2024 11:41
    Khairatabad Ganesh idol passes by Telangana State Secretariat
  • September 17, 2024 11:30
    Balapur Ganesh laddu auctioned for ₹30 lakhs

    The three-decade long tradition of auctioning the laddu offered to Balapur Ganesh saw a new high on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) morning as it was sold for ₹30,01,000. 

    The belief is not about eating the laddoo but sprinkling the offering in the farmlands owned by the farmers as well as in their property to enhance well being of the property owners and residents.Serish Nanisetti reports

  • September 17, 2024 11:21
    Telangana Chief Minister visits Ganesh immersion site at PVNR Marg

    x.com

Published - September 17, 2024 11:12 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

