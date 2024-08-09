ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad | Gachibowli flyover closed for repair work 7 hours everyday from August 8 to 12

Published - August 09, 2024 12:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Gachibowli flyover closed for repair work for seven hours everyday from August 8 to 12, according to a traffic advisory issued by Cyberabad Traffic police. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Commuters in Gachibowli have been advised to expect traffic disruptions as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be undertaking construction work on the SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover.

ADVERTISEMENT

The work is scheduled to commence on August 8, and will continue for five days until August 12, between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. “Due to the construction, the Gachibowli flyover will be completely closed during these hours,” said an official release.

To minimise inconvenience, the traffic police have suggested two alternative routes: one from Bio-Diversity Junction to IIIT Junction, where commuters can bypass the flyover and take a detour via Telecom Nagar to Gachibowli Junction, then proceed to IIIT Junction

The second option is from IIIT Junction to Bio-Diversity Junction, where commuters can bypass the flyover and travel beside it via Gachibowli Junction to reach their destination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US