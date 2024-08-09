GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad | Gachibowli flyover closed for repair work 7 hours everyday from August 8 to 12

Published - August 09, 2024 12:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Gachibowli flyover closed for repair work for seven hours everyday from August 8 to 12, according to a traffic advisory issued by Cyberabad Traffic police.

Gachibowli flyover closed for repair work for seven hours everyday from August 8 to 12, according to a traffic advisory issued by Cyberabad Traffic police. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Commuters in Gachibowli have been advised to expect traffic disruptions as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be undertaking construction work on the SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover.

The work is scheduled to commence on August 8, and will continue for five days until August 12, between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. “Due to the construction, the Gachibowli flyover will be completely closed during these hours,” said an official release.

To minimise inconvenience, the traffic police have suggested two alternative routes: one from Bio-Diversity Junction to IIIT Junction, where commuters can bypass the flyover and take a detour via Telecom Nagar to Gachibowli Junction, then proceed to IIIT Junction

The second option is from IIIT Junction to Bio-Diversity Junction, where commuters can bypass the flyover and travel beside it via Gachibowli Junction to reach their destination.

