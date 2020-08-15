Hyderabad: Four passengers booked for smuggling gold

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs department at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on Friday night, booked four cases of smuggling against four passengers.
The passengers, who arrived from Riyadh, concealed 837 grams of foreign-origin gold worth ₹45.6 lakh in their checked-in baggage and inner pockets of trousers, a senior officer said.
Based on specific information, the accused passengers were questioned upon their arrival and while frisking they found the yellow metal.
He said that the passengers arrived in Saudi Airlines flight no. SV3750.
They were booked under relevant Sections of Customs Act, 1963 and a probe is on.
Earlier this week, the Customs officials at RGIA held five passengers for illegally bringing gold to the country from Riyadh.
The officials found 891.4 grams of gold worth ₹51.7 lakh concealed in the inner pockets of the trousers of passengers who arrived from Riyadh. They were intercepted by officers of AIU while exiting through the Green Channel.
