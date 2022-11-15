Hyderabad Football Club wins little hearts

November 15, 2022 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad FC, the defending ISL champions who began the ongoing season in style by remaining unbeaten, distributed notebooks, moral story books, stationery and sports material to the students of Government School at Gandipet on Tuesday.

The goodies were arranged by Delhi Public School (DPS) and Pallavi Group of Schools (PGOS) to commemorate Children’s Day celebrations.

DPS and PGOS chief operating officer Yasasvi Malka and HFC head coach Manolo Marquez participated in the programme amid cheers from students and staff of the school.

The books and sports material were distributed as part of ‘Each One Teach One’ initiative which started on October 1, on the birthday of DPS and PGOS chairman Malka Kommariah.

HFC head coach Manolo Marquez, striker Rohit Danu, midfielder Borja Herrera, technical director Thangboi Singto, sports director Appu Jose and head of Tech Ops Antony Thomas interacted with the students and also presented HFC jerseys to them.

Mr. Yasasvi thanked the staff of the government school for providing the platform to the ‘Each One Teach One’ initiative.

For their part, the staff appreciated the efforts of DPS, PGOS, and HFC for providing students notebooks among other things.

“It’s an unforgettable moment for us to see the football players as we cannot afford to visit the stadium and see them play,” said a delighted student.

“It was indeed a great help received from the DPS and PGOS. It will reduce some financial burden on our parents,”, said another student.