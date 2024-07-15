Hyderabad | Food safety officials flag hygiene violations at eateries in Next Galleria mall

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at eateries at Next Galleria mall located in Panjagutta area on July 12 and uncovered several hygiene violations.

At The Coffee Cup, the teams found one kilogram stale shrimp along with one packet of toned milk, one kilogram Chinese chilli pastewhich were expired and discarded on the spot. Coffee bean packets were found without any ‘use by’ date and manufacturer details on it. Raw food articles and semi prepared foods stored in steel containers were covered but not labelled properly. Few dustbins were not covered with lids.

At the Nosh Bistro, the teams found that FSSAI license true copy not displayed at the premises. Expired items including 600 grams of burger buns, four kilogram of packed paneer, 500 grams curd were found expired and hence discarded on the spot. Packed raw materials including batter, momos, etc were found without packing date and use by dates. Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records not available. Raw food articles and semi prepared foods stored in steel containers were covered but not labelled properly. Few dustbins were not covered with lids.

At The Spicy Beijing, the teams found that FSSAI registration true copy was not displayed at the premises and the FBO was operating only with registration certificate even though the business comes under license category. Dustbins were found partially open and exit door is not close fitted to avoid entry of pests. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for premises were not available.

At Dosa Republic and Chaat Darbar, the teams found that the FBO was found operating the business without valid license/ registration, and expired registration certificate was displayed upon enquiry. Live cockroach infestation was observed inside the kitchen premises. Flooring was found to broken inside kitchen and possible harbouring of pests at the point was suspected. Dustbins were found without lids. Some of the food handlers were found without hairnets and uniform. Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers not available, according to a press release by the department.