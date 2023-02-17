ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad flyovers barring three to be closed in view of Shivaratri

February 17, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Traffic Police officials issued an advisory in connection with Maha Shivaratri and Shab-E-Meraj ‘jagne ki raat’ during the intervening night of February 18 and 19. 

Officials said all the flyovers in Hyderabad city, including Necklace Road, will be closed after 10 p.m. The Greenlands Flyover, PVNR Expressway and Langar House flyovers are exempted. “The decision was taken in order to regulate traffic and to ensure road safety, citizens are requested to take note of this and use alternative roads for commuting. In case of any emergency, they might call Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline 90102-03626 for travel assistance,” said the police. 

