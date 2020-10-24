‘Hyderabad flood manageable with the help of technology’

State Planning Board holds meeting with engineers, experts

Engineers and experts in subjects linked to flooding have opined that linking all the 185 tanks in and around Hyderabad with modern technology to divert flow of water during deluge coupled with measures to control flood (rainwater) flow by restoring ‘nalas’ and removing encroachments would help prevent flooding and inundation.

Vice-chairman of State Planning Board, B. Vinod Kumar held a meeting with the engineers of Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) and other experts here on Saturday on “how to overcome flooding and inundation in the event of deluge in Hyderabad and alternative ways out”. The engineers and experts had detailed discussions on the issue before meeting Mr. Vinod Kumar.

According to officials, the engineers and experts explained to Mr. Vinod Kumar that the unprecedented rains recurred in the city after a gap of over 100 years. The death toll in the 1908 floods in Musi was over 17,000 when the population of the city was only about 5 lakh.

The recent flooding, however, had caused loss of life on a lower scale although the population had gone beyond 1 crore.

Experts were of the opinion that 45% of the inundated/flooded colonies during the recent heavy rains experienced the impact of deluge for the first time and another 35% for the second or third time. The remaining 10% residential areas had, however, experienced, flood several times after 1908.

Further, they were of the opinion that surplus flood water from Osmansagar (Gandipet) and Himayatsagar could be linked to the command area of Musi downstream by removing the encroachments along the river course so as to ensure obstruction-free flow within the course. Besides, the drainage and sewage water that is let into Musi should be treated on a daily basis before allowing it flow out of the city.

The State Planning Board along with the engineers of IEI and experts in dealing with floods and irrigation would submit a comprehensive report on preventing recurrence of flooding of Hyderabad to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao soon.

President of IEI-Telangana chapter G. Rameshwar Rao, secretary Anjaiah, Engineer-in-Chief (Projects-Karimnagar) G. Anil Kumar, former chief engineer of Irrigation Satti Reddy, former director of NIT-Warangal P.G. Shastry, SE of GHMC lakes Sekhar Reddy, head of Civil Engineering department at Osmania University Gopal Naik, former vice-chancellor of JNTU-H Saibaba Reddy, Laxman Rao, Anuradha Reddy, Suresh Kumar, Srinivas Kumar, Pradeep Kumar of IIIT, B. Ramana Naik of JNTU-H, and Shaik Basha of CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute participated in the meeting.