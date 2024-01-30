GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad firm Azad Engineering to make defence aircraft engine parts for Rolls-Royce 

January 30, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Senior executives of Rolls-Royce, Azad Engineering at the signing of the agreement.

Senior executives of Rolls-Royce, Azad Engineering at the signing of the agreement. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Critical components maker for global OEMs in energy and aerospace industries, Azad Engineering, will manufacture and supply complex components for defence aircraft engines to Rolls-Royce.

The Hyderabad firm and Rolls-Royce PLC on Monday announced the signing of an agreement. “Through this strategic partnership, Azad Engineering will join the global supply chain for complex category components for Rolls-Royce’s technologically advanced aero engines,” the British multinational firm said.

In a stock exchange filing, Azad said the agreement was a long-term, seven-year contract to produce/supply critical engine parts for the defence/military aircraft engines of Rolls-Royce. On the BSE, Azad shares closed 5.23% higher at ₹711.70 each and intra-day touched a 52-week high of ₹745.55 apiece.

“We are honoured to be chosen as a strategic partner by Rolls-Royce to make critical and complex components for defence aircraft engines. Bringing these critical components to India not only showcases the capabilities of Azad Engineering, but also represents a pivotal moment for India’s aerospace and defence industry, demonstrating the country’s growing prowess in advanced manufacturing,” Azad Engineering founder and CEO Rakesh Chopdar said.

Rolls-Royce said it had a strong ecosystem in India, encompassing strategic local partnerships, joint ventures, robust supply chain, rich talent pool, engineering capability, digital solutions and service delivery capabilities. “Strong collaboration has been at the heart of Rolls-Royce’s journey of success in India. As we work towards strengthening the defence ecosystem, we are happy to expand our supply chain in India in partnership with Azad Engineering. The sourcing of complex components from India for aero engine programmes further advances the goal of capability creation in the country,” said Alex Zino, Executive Vice President – Business Development and Future Programmes and Head of Global Networks.

