Hyderabad hotel fire | Relatives of victims mourn the death

Syed Mohammed Hyderabad:
September 14, 2022 03:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Police keep a watch at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital mortuary where bodies were being brought for post mortem. Relatives and colleagues of the victims too reached the mortuary to identify the victims, in Secunderabad on September 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after a fire killed eight people in a hotel at Secunderabad, a woman wept for her husband, a girl grieved for her father, and anxious colleagues were waiting for word from the police and doctors.

Preeti, daughter of 50-year-old Veerender Kumar Dewakar, the Delhi resident who died on Monday, reached the city with her mother on Tuesday, and went through the ordeal of identifying his body at Gandhi Hospital.

According to Ms. Preeti, Mr. Dewakar was a realtor who came to the city around 20 days ago. He was to leave for home on Monday but decided to stay for another day. An only child, she is worried about her mother now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandan Jethi and Mitali Mahapatra, the couple from Bengaluru, also lost their lives in the fire. Their distant relative, who lives in Hyderabad, identified their bodies. The families would arrive soon, he said.

Police said that Ms. Mahapatra was to attend a training and her husband, a software engineer, joined her, deciding to work from Hyderabad, till the completion of her training. Her Facebook account shows that she was working for Oliva Skin and Hair Clinic as a medical aesthetic technician.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Colleagues of N. Balaji (52), a sales and audit manager, and P.N. Sitharaman (45), a sales manager for Aachi Foods in Chennai, were shocked when they were informed of the mishap.

Speaking to the media over the phone from Chennai, a colleague said that Mr. Balaji called his wife, Meenal, as soon as he sensed danger and sought help. Ms. Meenal called the company, which is extending all possible help in their time of grief.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hyderabad
Telangana
fire
hotel and accommodation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app