Hyderabad experiences decline in residential sales in Q2 2024: Report

Hyderabad experienced a significant drop in new residential launches during the April-June quarter of 2024. A recent report by PropTiger.com revealed that the city recorded sales of 12,296 residential units in Q2 2024, a 14% decrease from Q1 2024, which saw 14,298 units sold.

The report, titled ‘Real Insight Residential-April-June 2024,’ highlighted that housing sales across India’s eight prime residential markets fell by 6% during this period, coinciding with a slowdown in new supply. Homebuyers adopted a wait-and-watch strategy before the national elections, deferring real estate investments as the country conducted its national polls.

Hyderabad witnessed a 58% decline in new launches, with 6,365 units launched in Q2 2024 compared to 15,095 units in Q1 2024. “New supply fell marginally by 1% to 1,01,677 units during the April-June quarter from 1,03,020 in the January-March period. The sharpest decline in supply was registered in Hyderabad (58%), followed by Kolkata (49%),” as per the report.

“Demand for homes moderated during the April-June period on account of the General Elections even though consumer sentiment continues to remain extremely positive about real estate investments on the back of strong fundamentals. Amid expectations of a pro-investment Union Budget after the formation of a new government at the Centre, we have reason to believe that sales numbers would strengthen in the coming quarters, especially during the festive months,” said Mr. Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, REA India, and Business Head, PropTiger.com.

