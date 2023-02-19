HamberMenu
Hyderabad duo kidnapped in Goa handed over to city police 

February 19, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men, who were rescued by the crime branch police of Goa at Bambolim, Panaji, were handed over to Hyderabad city police on Saturday.

According to information reaching here, the two were held as hostage by an 11-member gang at an office-cum-residential complex at Bambolim for extortion.

One of the accused persons was identified as Altaf Shah Sayed, a resident of Gogol in Margao, and is suspected to have connections with the banned Popular Front of India. He was also reportedly involved in several crimes and booked under various provisions, including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Gandhinagar police here opened an investigation.

