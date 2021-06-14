Hyderabad drenches in early morning showers

HYDERABAD

14 June 2021 23:00 IST

The city was drenched in early morning showers on Monday, bringing down temperatures, and offering much needed succour to the residents. Though heavy rain was predicted by the Meteorology Department on June 11 and 12, it was delayed by a couple of days.

The drizzle which began at around 5 a.m., soon developed into a steady shower, which continued for over two hours with varying intensities. As per the data obtained from the automatic weather stations installed at various locations, rainfall recorded was between two four centimetres, the highest in Rajendranagar and Qutbullahpur mandals.

Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Marredpaly, Balanagar, L.B.Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, and other localities too experienced considerable rain. In districts such as Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Karimnagar too, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded. Met department has predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers during the coming two days in a few districts of Telangana.

