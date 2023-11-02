Hyderabad door maker Shakti Hormann setting up Rs.175 cr wooden door plant in Jaipur 

November 02, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Commercial, industrial and residential door maker Shakti Hormann is setting up a new manufacturing plant for wooden doors in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with Rs. 175 crore investment.

Spread across 20 acres, the 2 lakh sq ft facility will be the second plant of the company that since 2012 has been operating as a subsidiary of German family owned firm Hormann.

The plant will have the capacity to make 1.30 lakh doors per annum, Shakti Hormann MD Shashidar Reddy said. Staying close to customers in North India was one of the key factors behind the decision to set up the greenfield facility. It will help save time and freight charges, on moving products from the existing plant in Hyderabad, while ensuring competitiveness of the company.

The new plant will become operational in the second quarter of 2024 and enable the company to meet growing demand for its products in the country, he said.

A more than three-decades old Hyderabad-based company, Shakti Hormann’s plant here can produce 200,000 custom-made doors, door frames and over 10,000 industrial doors per annum and cater to industrial units, commercial and public buildings, institutions, hospitality sector, hospitals and airports. The company, which sells 110,000 doors per annum, posted a Rs.270 crore revenue.

The company on Wednesday also announced launch of its latest product line for B2B and B2C segments as well as two experience centres in Hyderabad and New Delhi.

“Our focus remains on providing customers and strategic partners with unparalleled access to latest advancements in door technology the world over,” Managing Partner of Hormann Martin J. Hormann said.

