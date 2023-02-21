Hyderabad doctors remove 47-year-old’s kidney filled with 20 litres of fluid waste

February 21, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU)-Hyderabad successfully removed a gigantic kidney of a 47-year-old that had 20 litres of fluid waste/urine in it. The size of the expanded left kidney was almost 90 cm in diameter, causing compression of other vital organs in the body.

The treatment was executed with great expertise to ensure best output and avoid the risk of a potential hemodynamic instability.

The patient was suffering from frequent pains and gradually increasing abdominal swelling for the past 10 years. While the condition was neglected for almost a decade, the swelling increased in recent months causing acute abdominal pain. This prompted the patient to approach doctors at AINU and the surgery was performed in mid-January.

Commenting on the case, AINU senior consultant urologist Syed Mohd. Ghouse said, “The patient suffered from regular bouts of acute abdominal pain along with progressive decline in appetite. On admission at AINU, necessary tests revealed that the patient was suffering from an enlarged and non-functioning left kidney. The patient had an enlarged abdomen due to accumulation of fluid waste or urine in that kidney. This enlargement resulted in dislocation of intestine and other vital organs from their natural locations.”

The patient was kept under observation for three days before discharge. Even post-discharge, he is undergoing regular review at AINU. Doctors said the patient’s condition is improving rapidly, and that he is now able to eat normal food and also gaining healthy weight.