Hyderabad doctor extends lifeline to victims of Manipur ethnic violence

July 23, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

In the wake of ethnic violence in Manipur, president of the Indian Medical Association-Banjara Hills Prabhu Kumar Challagali felt a strong sense of duty as a doctor and knew he had to help those suffering in the conflict-stricken region. Witnessing the plight of the people, he embarked on a courageous journey to provide much-needed aid and medical assistance.

Determined to make a difference, Dr. Prabhu Kumar conducted thorough research and reached out to the chief medical officer of Kangpokpi, one of the worst-affected areas, as well as the superintendent of police. He expressed willingness to offer his services to the people of the district. “Upon reaching the location, I found out a majority of the people were traumatised as many of their homes were burned down and common diseases among the people were diarrhoea and viral infections,” he said.

Together with a team of 10, including social activists, nurses, and staff, Dr. Prabhu Kumar set out to serve the affected communities. They provided relief to around 600 individuals, administering antibiotics, painkillers, antacids, anti-diabetic medication, antihypertensive medication, and nutrition powders. Additionally, they ensured access to food and shelter, addressing immediate and pressing needs.

Over the course of his 20 years of experience in rural areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Prabhu Kumar has conducted several medical camps, which equipped him with the knowledge and experience to handle such demanding circumstances, even in high-terrain areas like Manipur.