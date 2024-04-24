GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hyderabad doctor defrauded of ₹48 lakh in a parcel scam

April 24, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A doctor from Hyderabad lost ₹48 lakh to fraudsters in a parcel scam.

A doctor from Hyderabad lost ₹48 lakh to fraudsters in a parcel scam. | Photo Credit: Getty Images.

A 34-year-old woman, working as a doctor in Hyderabad, ended up losing ₹48 lakh to fraudsters in parcel scam, said Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police.

The woman received a call from a person claiming to be calling from FedEx courier and informed her of a parcel in her name destined from Malaysia to Delhi containing drugs. “They claimed they were informing the Delhi Police and also made her do a video call with a ‘CBI constable’, who also sent an arrest warrant to her on WhatsApp. She was instructed to appear before court,” explained the official.

Telangana | Victims of parcel scam lost ₹18.24 crore to fraudsters since 2022

They did not let her cut the call and after about two hours, she was asked to reveal the details of her family, spouse, and banking credentials. “She was also asked to pay a certain amount for ‘fund legislation’. However, upon mentioning that she had only ₹3,000 in her account, they threatened her to break her Fixed Deposit, each worth ₹25 lakh. They assured her that the amount will be refunded post the verification process,” added the official.

Overall, the victim ended up transferring ₹48 lakh to the account given out by the culprits.

Officials from the cyber crime police advised the public to report such incidents by calling the Cyber Crime Helpline number- 1930 or by visiting cybercrime.gov.in 

Related Stories

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.