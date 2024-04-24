April 24, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 34-year-old woman, working as a doctor in Hyderabad, ended up losing ₹48 lakh to fraudsters in parcel scam, said Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police.

The woman received a call from a person claiming to be calling from FedEx courier and informed her of a parcel in her name destined from Malaysia to Delhi containing drugs. “They claimed they were informing the Delhi Police and also made her do a video call with a ‘CBI constable’, who also sent an arrest warrant to her on WhatsApp. She was instructed to appear before court,” explained the official.

They did not let her cut the call and after about two hours, she was asked to reveal the details of her family, spouse, and banking credentials. “She was also asked to pay a certain amount for ‘fund legislation’. However, upon mentioning that she had only ₹3,000 in her account, they threatened her to break her Fixed Deposit, each worth ₹25 lakh. They assured her that the amount will be refunded post the verification process,” added the official.

Overall, the victim ended up transferring ₹48 lakh to the account given out by the culprits.

Officials from the cyber crime police advised the public to report such incidents by calling the Cyber Crime Helpline number- 1930 or by visiting cybercrime.gov.in