Hyderabad | Disruption in water supply in & around BHEL on July 30 & 31

Drinking water supply will be disrupted in various parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the junction works of Manjeera phase 1 pipeline to be taken up at Patancheru.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), areas that will see a disruption in water supply are in two divisions of 8 and 15.

They include - BHEL Township, Hyderabad Central University, Patancheru Industrial Area, Patancheru, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madeenaguda, Hafeezpet, Doyens Colony, and State Bank of India training centre.

As per the schedule, the works will begin at 6 a.m. on July 30 (Tuesday) and will go on till the next day, and there will be full disruption in supply on both the days.

