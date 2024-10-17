ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad | Dairy products unit raided on suspicion of adulteration, owner booked

Published - October 17, 2024 01:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The collected samples were sent to the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for investigation

The Hindu Bureau

A dairy products unit in Peerzadiguda in Medipally was raided on the suspicion of adulteration and the owner has been booked. Following a tip-off, the Medipally police along with Malkajgiri Special Operation Team (SOT) conducted raids in Kohinoor Dairy Products located in Peerzadiguda on Tuesday (October 16, 2024).

The police said 300 kilograms of cottage cheese (paneer), 4,500 litres of refined oil and 16,000 kilograms of milk powder were seized from the location. “No chemicals were found in the establishment. However we are suspecting deviation in the manufacturing procedure,” Medipally police inspector R. Govinda Reddy said.

The owner Gajender Singh was booked by the Medipally police. The collected samples were sent to the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for investigation.

