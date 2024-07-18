Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police refunds ₹18 lakh lost in parcel scam to victim within 20 days

The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police refunded ₹18 lakh to a man from Amberpet who lost the money in a parcel scam. On June 27, the victim was contacted by scammers posing as agents from an international parcel service and ‘cyber crime’ officials from Mumbai. Threatened with false charges of his Aadhaar card being used to send drugs and passports to a foreign country, he was pressured into transferring ₹18 lakh to them. “Fortunately, the victim reported the crime within the crucial hour. Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police acted swiftly, freezing the scammer’s account and recovered the stolen funds,” said the police. The amount was refunded to the victim within 20 days of the scam.

