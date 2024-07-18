ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police refunds ₹18 lakh lost in parcel scam to victim within 20 days

Published - July 18, 2024 12:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A victim from Amberpet in Hyderabad, who lost money is parcel scam, lodged a complaint in the crucial hour. Hyderabad Cyber Crime police refunded ₹18 lakh to the man. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police refunded ₹18 lakh to a man from Amberpet who lost the money in a parcel scam. On June 27, the victim was contacted by scammers posing as agents from an international parcel service and ‘cyber crime’ officials from Mumbai. Threatened with false charges of his Aadhaar card being used to send drugs and passports to a foreign country, he was pressured into transferring ₹18 lakh to them. “Fortunately, the victim reported the crime within the crucial hour. Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police acted swiftly, freezing the scammer’s account and recovered the stolen funds,” said the police. The amount was refunded to the victim within 20 days of the scam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US