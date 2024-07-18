GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police refunds ₹18 lakh lost in parcel scam to victim within 20 days

Published - July 18, 2024 12:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A victim from Amberpet in Hyderabad, who lost money is parcel scam, lodged a complaint in the crucial hour. Hyderabad Cyber Crime police refunded ₹18 lakh to the man.

A victim from Amberpet in Hyderabad, who lost money is parcel scam, lodged a complaint in the crucial hour. Hyderabad Cyber Crime police refunded ₹18 lakh to the man. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police refunded ₹18 lakh to a man from Amberpet who lost the money in a parcel scam. On June 27, the victim was contacted by scammers posing as agents from an international parcel service and ‘cyber crime’ officials from Mumbai. Threatened with false charges of his Aadhaar card being used to send drugs and passports to a foreign country, he was pressured into transferring ₹18 lakh to them. “Fortunately, the victim reported the crime within the crucial hour. Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police acted swiftly, freezing the scammer’s account and recovered the stolen funds,” said the police. The amount was refunded to the victim within 20 days of the scam.

