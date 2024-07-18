ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police freeze ₹28 lakh siphoned in four cases

Published - July 18, 2024 12:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police froze ₹28 lakh from the total ₹37 lakh conned by online fraudsters in four different cases in July so far.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Cyber Crimes Police of Hyderabad froze ₹28 lakh from the total ₹37 lakh conned by online fraudsters in four different cases in July so far.

On July 16, a victim approached the station regarding an APK-based KYC scam that drained ₹2 lakh from the bank account. The Cyber Crimes team immediately registered a complaint online, escalating it to both the victim’s bank and the suspect’s bank. This resulted in blocking of ₹1,75,185. 

Another victim reported a TRAI scam that attempted to steal ₹5.9 lakh from his account. The team followed the same protocol and saved ₹4.73 lakh. In another case, ₹20.08 lakh was saved in another TRAI scam.

On July 15, a victim reported an investment scam that attempted to steal ₹9.4 lakh from his account. The team responded promptly, registering the complaint and working with the bank to block transactions across multiple accounts linked to the fraudsters, saving ₹1.5 lakh.

“In the four incidents victims have lost a total amount of ₹37,32,900, of which ₹28,07,085 was frozen in the fraudsters bank accounts immediately by the NCRP Team of Hyderabad Cyber Crimes.

