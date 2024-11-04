Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police recover & return ₹1.05 crore to online scam victim

The scammers convinced him to transfer ₹1,22,26,205 to their bank accounts, said police

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police recovered and returned ₹1.05 crore to a victim who was defrauded by online scammers. The 52-year-old victim was convinced to transfer ₹1.22 crore in a trading fraud.

Police said that the man, a private employee from Hyderabad, reported that he was lured into investing in a fake trading platform with promises of high returns. “The scammers convinced him to transfer ₹1,22,26,205 to their bank accounts,” said the police.

Taking swift action, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police registered a case and made efforts, including contacting bank officials to freeze the fraudulent accounts, and guided the victim through the legal process of filing a court petition to retrieve his money. This resulted in a court order directing the return of ₹1.05 crore to the victim’s account.

Scammers promise unrealistic returns

The Hyderabad Police issued a public advisory urging citizens to be cautious of fake investment advertisements on social media platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. These scams often promise unrealistic returns with minimal risk.

Cyber crime helpline number 1930

The Hyderabad Police encourage victims of cyber fraud to report the crime immediately by dialing 1930 or visiting the official portal http://cybercrime.gov.in. This prompt action can significantly increase the chances of recovering lost funds.