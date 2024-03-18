GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad CP urges action on rural education gap

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner K. Sreenivas Reddy underscored the critical role of NGOs in bridging this gap and empowering rural children, who represent the future

March 18, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

“Rural areas lack quality education. The teachers in government schools are extremely good, but for various reasons are unable to put to practise their best talent, the circumstances in government schools are not conducive for them, their good work doesn’t get recognised nor are the ones who are not up to the mark punished,” said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner K. Sreenivas Reddy while speaking at the launch of MASTI initiative by Yashoda Foundation.

This initiative aims to champion the cause of underprivileged children’s education in music, arts, sciences, technology, and innovation.

Mr. Reddy underscored the critical role of such NGOs in bridging this gap and empowering rural children, who represent the future.

Santosh Kaveti, founder of Yashoda Foundation, articulated the organisation’s commitment to holistic education encompassing music, arts, science, technology, and innovation. He envisioned a future where every child, regardless of his or her background, can aspire to greatness.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.