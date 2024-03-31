Hyderabad couple’s pre-wedding shoot highlights Preamble of Indian Constitution

March 31, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic and to secure to all its citizens: Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.” These lines, belonging to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, have found unexpected spotlight after a Hyderabad couple added them to their pre-wedding photo shoot.

The couple, who preferred to remain anonymous, came up with the idea on March 29 after the bride-to-be attended a session by Vinay Kumar, the founder of #ReclaimConstitution, in Hyderabad. “She promptly involved her fiancé in a screen-printing endeavour featuring the Preamble,” said Mr. Kumar.

This is not the first time the Constitution has made its way into matrimonial celebrations. Mr. Kumar knows three such weddings, wherein the couples integrated constitutional themes into their ceremonies. Kiran Dave, one such bride, shared her experience of incorporating the Preamble into their wedding by gifting tote bags with printed text as return gifts. “We wanted to remind our guests of the importance of our constitutional values, especially among a generation often disengaged from political discourse,” she explained.

Mr. Kumar traced the origins of this trend back to the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act protests, wherein conversations about the Constitution and its Preamble gained momentum. Delving into the Constituent Assembly debates, he found profound insights into the birth of the nation. Inspired by a resistance campaign in Germany during the Nazi era, Mr. Kumar launched a series of postcards featuring excerpts from the Constitution, which garnered attention from High Court judges and constitutional experts.

After the success of the postcards, Mr. Kumar expanded his initiative to include t-shirts and tote bags, fostering a growing movement to reclaim and celebrate the foundational principles of the Indian Constitution.

