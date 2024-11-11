ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad commissioner restricts city-wide ban to vicinity of Telangana Secretariat

Published - November 11, 2024 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The new order comes into effect from November 11 until further notice, said the commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

An order prohibiting public gatherings, dharnas and protests in the radius of 500 metres around Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat was issed by Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand on Monday (November 11, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has issued an order prohibiting public gatherings, dharnas and protests in the radius of 500 metres around Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat with effect from Monday (November 11, 2024). This modifies the order, issued on October 27, 2024, about city-wide restriction for 30 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Group 1 aspirants reach Telangana Secretariat on Saturday demanding postponement of mains exam

The order was issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) (earlier known as Section 144 of CrPC) which prohibits gathering of five or more persons, processions, rallies, public meetings and any display of symbols or messages that could incite public disturbance. The new order comes into effect from November 11 until further notice, said the commissioner.

The notification specifically prohibits gatherings of five or more people, processions, dharnas, and rallies, speeches, gestures, or display of symbols, placards, flags, or electronic messages that could disturb public peace. “However, peaceful dharnas and protests are permitted at Indira Park Dharna Chowk,” said the officer.

The police commissioner cited concerns about public order and peace as the reason for the restrictions. This move comes amid heightened security concerns and potential protests in the city. The police department aims to prevent any disturbances and maintain a peaceful environment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Exceptions have been made for police personnel on duty, military personnel, funeral processions and those with specific exemptions from competent authorities.

TGSP agitation: prohibitory orders, not curfew, says Hyderabad police chief
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US