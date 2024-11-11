Hyderabad commissioner restricts city-wide ban to vicinity of Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has issued an order prohibiting public gatherings, dharnas and protests in the radius of 500 metres around Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat with effect from Monday (November 11, 2024). This modifies the order, issued on October 27, 2024, about city-wide restriction for 30 days.

The order was issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) (earlier known as Section 144 of CrPC) which prohibits gathering of five or more persons, processions, rallies, public meetings and any display of symbols or messages that could incite public disturbance. The new order comes into effect from November 11 until further notice, said the commissioner.

The notification specifically prohibits gatherings of five or more people, processions, dharnas, and rallies, speeches, gestures, or display of symbols, placards, flags, or electronic messages that could disturb public peace. “However, peaceful dharnas and protests are permitted at Indira Park Dharna Chowk,” said the officer.

The police commissioner cited concerns about public order and peace as the reason for the restrictions. This move comes amid heightened security concerns and potential protests in the city. The police department aims to prevent any disturbances and maintain a peaceful environment.

Exceptions have been made for police personnel on duty, military personnel, funeral processions and those with specific exemptions from competent authorities.