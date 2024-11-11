 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad commissioner restricts city-wide ban to vicinity of Telangana Secretariat

The new order comes into effect from November 11 until further notice, said the commissioner

Published - November 11, 2024 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
An order prohibiting public gatherings, dharnas and protests in the radius of 500 metres around Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat was issed by Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand on Monday (November 11, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only.

An order prohibiting public gatherings, dharnas and protests in the radius of 500 metres around Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat was issed by Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand on Monday (November 11, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has issued an order prohibiting public gatherings, dharnas and protests in the radius of 500 metres around Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat with effect from Monday (November 11, 2024). This modifies the order, issued on October 27, 2024, about city-wide restriction for 30 days.

Group 1 aspirants reach Telangana Secretariat on Saturday demanding postponement of mains exam

The order was issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) (earlier known as Section 144 of CrPC) which prohibits gathering of five or more persons, processions, rallies, public meetings and any display of symbols or messages that could incite public disturbance. The new order comes into effect from November 11 until further notice, said the commissioner.

The notification specifically prohibits gatherings of five or more people, processions, dharnas, and rallies, speeches, gestures, or display of symbols, placards, flags, or electronic messages that could disturb public peace. “However, peaceful dharnas and protests are permitted at Indira Park Dharna Chowk,” said the officer.

The police commissioner cited concerns about public order and peace as the reason for the restrictions. This move comes amid heightened security concerns and potential protests in the city. The police department aims to prevent any disturbances and maintain a peaceful environment.

Exceptions have been made for police personnel on duty, military personnel, funeral processions and those with specific exemptions from competent authorities.

TGSP agitation: prohibitory orders, not curfew, says Hyderabad police chief

Published - November 11, 2024 06:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.