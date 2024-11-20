 />
Hyderabad Collector issues notification for elevated corridor land acquisition

Published - November 20, 2024 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty during a meeting on the land acquisition for elevated corridors in Secunderabad Cantonment area.

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty during a meeting on the land acquisition for elevated corridors in Secunderabad Cantonment area. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty issued a primary notification for land acquisition to facilitate the construction of two elevated corridors in Secunderabad Cantonment area.

The notification pertains to the acquisition of land for two major projects: the elevated corridor connecting Paradise Junction to Shamirpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) Junction on State Highway 01 and the corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm on the National Highway-44.

In a meeting held at the Collectorate, Mr. Durishetty reviewed the progress of land acquisition in various revenue villages. The meeting was attended by Deputy Collectors, Sub-Registrars, and Surveyors. The Collector highlighted the need for swift action, instructing officials to expedite the land acquisition process to avoid delays in the implementation of these critical infrastructure projects.

