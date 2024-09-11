Hyderabad Collector calls for measures to prevent maternal deaths

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty held a meeting with officials of the Health Department of the district and instructed them to take stringent measures to prevent maternal deaths.

During a meeting held on Tuesday, the Collector, along with doctors, reviewed maternal deaths in Telangana for the year 2023-24. Mr. Durishetty highlighted the sacred nature of the medical profession and stressed that all medical tests conducted on pregnant women must be recorded at every PHC. He urged timely referrals to high-level hospitals in case of emergencies.

The Collector also laid emphasis on early detection of anaemia and raising awareness about infant mortality. He noted that doctors bear the critical responsibility of saving lives and called for the establishment of blood banks at delivery points in hospitals where needed. He highlighted that all facilities should be available at every PHC to prevent repeated maternal deaths. He warned that negligence in providing proper medical treatment to pregnant women would result in action being taken, and stressed the need for frequent monitoring of private hospitals.