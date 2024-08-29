GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad City Security Council to host National Physical Security Summit 2024

Published - August 29, 2024 10:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) is set to host the National Physical Security Summit 2024 on Friday (August 30, 2024) at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills.  

The summit’s theme ‘Evolutionary aspects of physical security in the digital era’, aims to raise awareness among citizens about the significance of physical security and its role in creating a safe and secure society. It will bring together influential leaders, experts, and advocates from various fields to discuss the challenges and opportunities posed by the digitisation. 

Experts from various sectors including corporate security, law enforcement and educational institutions will share their insights to promote a culture of security awareness among citizens and explore innovative solutions to address evolving security threats. 

