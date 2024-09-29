Hyderabad city police bans loud music for Navaratri and Dasara

Orders were issued preventing music system rentals and DJs in Hyderabad from offering their services during the upcoming Navratri and Dasara celebrations. This was decided and conveyed to the organisers and rental agencies in the Goshamahal area by the police during a meeting held on Friday (September 27).

Goshamahal ACP, Kotla Venkat Reddy said that the orders were always in place but were not adhered to. “We have held a meeting with the sound systems rentals, DJs and idol organisers to not use music systems during the upcoming festival period from October 3 to 12,” said the ACP. A similar exercise is being carried out across Hyderabad to warn the organisers.

This decision comes after a generator fire incident during the Milad-un-Nabi festival at Charminar and a surge in complaints from residents about the adverse effects of loud music during Ganesh and Milad processions earlier this month.

In a meeting called by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on September 26 to discuss the noise pollution caused by such loud music, Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh had said that no festival is complete without a sound system. “A total ban will have a devastating impact on the livelihoods of many. Let’s consider a more reasonable solution, like limiting the volume, to protect both the public and these individuals,” he had said.

