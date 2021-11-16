Hyderabad city police bags SKOCH award

Pre-recruitment training initiative gets recognition

Hyderabad city police bagged Skoch Award (Silver) for the year 2021 under ‘Police & Safety’ category for its police pre-recruitment training programme project.

It was also a finalist for its two other initiatives — Job Connect and Command Control Centre.

The pre-recruitment training programme was city police’s community-oriented policing initiative, aimed at imparting skills to police job aspirants. Operational since March 2015, the initiative showed quick results, with as many as 267 candidates featuring in the final list that year.

Following the success, further trainings were organized at zonal levels for police constables and sub-inspectors recruitment during 2018-19. While 2, 500 participants were successful at the preliminary stage, about 1800 qualified the physicals, and over all 1,107 candidates were selected as police constables and drivers in the drive.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said recognition by Skoch Award management helps public service providers and organisations to raise the bar and pursue best practices for governance.

While receiving the award virtually, he noted the State government’s order prescribing 33% reservation for women in police recruitment process and said best efforts were made to recruit more women and it has yielded satisfactory results.

Transport department

In a separate development, the Transport Department bagged the ‘order of merit’ Skoch Award for ‘anytime anywhere’ services. Transport Commissioner MRM Rao digitally received the award. He said that as many as 17 anytime anywhere services have been made available on the T APP Folio app. These include services connected to renewal of driving license, change of address on driving license and new driving learners license.