Hyderabad | Chikkadpally SHO transferred over handling of Group-I aspirants’ protests

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Chikkadpally Police Aerukonda Seethaiah has been transferred to Special Branch (SB) of Hyderabad under administrative grounds along with seven other Inspector level rank officers of the city on Saturday.

This comes a day after videos of the SHO chasing protesting aspirants in Ashok Nagar and scolding local shop owners went viral on social media platforms.

Aspirants who marched from Ashok Nagar area of Musheerabad to Secretariat on Saturday afternoon claimed that they are contemplating to boycott the Group I exam scheduled on October 21.

While aspirants like Dileep, one of the protesters, said that he would be boycotting the exam on Monday, others said that they would appear and attempt it as a respect to the constitution. “Majority of the aspirants are inclined towards boycotting the exam on Monday but I would like to follow the constitution and write the exam if it’s conducted,” said a protestor who wished to remain anonymous.

As reporters and photojournalists tried to offer water to the aspirants raising slogans, policemen started rounding them up for detention as soon as the political leaders were picked up. Food stall owners were seen yelling at their staff to shut down shops as cops started charging at the aspirants.

The police Home Guards and Task Force constables were mainly targeting, chasing and detaining aspirants holding makeshift placards.