Hyderabad car crash: elderly couple, grandson dead

Death came calling for an elderly couple and their six-year-old grandson after a speeding SUV collided head-on with the car they were travelling in. The accident occurred near Manneguda in Vikarabad district on Monday morning. Their son suffered severe injuries in the accident.

The ghastly accident took place at 7.55 a.m. near Dharani Cotton Mill at Chittempally Gate, when the victims, Yerravalli Mallikarjun Reddy (60), his wife Rajyalaxmi (56), son Santosh Reddy (36), and grandson Devansh Reddy, were returning to Hyderabad after attending a family function at Vikarabad. They are natives of Saketh Nagar in Vikarabad and were staying at Alkapuri Township, Manikonda, Hyderabad.

According to police, a speeding Toyota Qualis driver, Mohammad Gouse from Kodangal was returning from Hyderabad. When he reached Dharani Cotton Mill, the SUV’s axel rod blew away and he lost control on the wheels. “The vehicle swerved across her path and collided head-on with the ill-fated Hyundai Santro car, which was going towards Hyderabad,” Chengomul Sub-Inspector Rasula Srisailam said.

The impact of the accident was such that Mr. Mallikurjan Reddy and his grandson Devansh suffered severe injuries and died on spot, while his wife and son were rushed to CHC Chevella for treatment. Ms. Rajyalaxmi succumbed while undergoing treatment, and Mr. Santhosh was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better medical assistance, the officer said.

He said that the accused driver and his co-passenger Rahman suffered minor injuries.