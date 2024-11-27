Hyderabad businesswoman duped of ₹2.29 lakh in credit card limit update scam

A 53-year-old businesswoman from Hyderabad fell victim to a ₹2.29 lakh credit card limit update fraud.

The victim received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a Union Bank of India employee. The caller offered to upgrade the victim’s existing credit card, promising a higher credit limit of up to ₹5 lakh. To facilitate the process, the fraudster requested sensitive information, including photographs of the front and back of the credit card, as well as one-time password (OTP).

Later, the fraudster contacted the victim again, citing technical issues and requesting the same information once again. Believing the caller to be genuine, the victim complied.

Subsequently, the victim received a call from Union Bank of India’s credit card customer care, alerting her to an unauthorised transaction of ₹2,29,180. The bank informed her that a virtual credit card had been issued in her name without her consent, and this virtual card was used to make the fraudulent transaction. Following a complaint, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police booked a case and initiated investigation.

The police advised people to exercise caution when dealing with unsolicited calls and messages, especially those requesting personal or financial information. It is advisable to verify the authenticity of such calls by contacting the respective branch directly through official channels, said the police.

