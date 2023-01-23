Hyderabad building fire: skeletal remains sent to FSL, search for 2 missing workers continues

January 23, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ramgopalpet police have sent the charred human remains recovered from the multi-storey building, which was engulfed in an inferno last Thursday, to Forensic Science Laboratory for a DNA test.

Inspector G. Lingeshwar Rao said, “Search for the bodies of two missing workers is ongoing. Our officers and other personnel are making continuous efforts to trace the bodies. The identity of the deceased can only be identified after completion of a DNA test as the remains were completely reduced to ashes.”