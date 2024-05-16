ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad braces for rain on Thursday as IPL match hangs in balance

Updated - May 16, 2024 04:06 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 03:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The pitch and a section of the Rajiv International Cricket Stadium covered with sheets due to rain in Hyderabad on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

With rains already affecting some parts of Hyderabad and more expected across other areas in the next few hours, Hyderabadis are hoping that the weather doesn’t interfere with the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal this evening.

Some parts of Hyderabad received rainfall, including Attapur | Video Credit: Serish Nanisetti

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, with occasional intense spells and gusty winds for Thursday evening and night in the Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally zones of Hyderabad. Many Hyderabadis have turned to social media to ask weather experts and the IMD about the rain forecast for Uppal during the match.

IMD issues three-day thunderstorm alert for Hyderabad

At 2 p.m., the IMD issued a rain warning for various parts of the state, including Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts, advising people to monitor the weather and be prepared to move to safer locations if conditions worsen. Then at 3 p.m, the IMD issued a thundershower alert for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

As of Thursday afternoon, areas such as Kondapur, Kompally, KPHB, Bachupally, and Nacharam had already received light rain. The Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC took to X sharing the weather update and asking citizens to be vigilant.

Telangana | Hot days could be behind us, return of extreme heat conditions unlikely: Weather forecasters
