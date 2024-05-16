Hyderabad braces for rain on Thursday as IPL match hangs in balance

With rains already affecting some parts of Hyderabad and more expected across other areas in the next few hours, Hyderabadis are hoping that the weather doesn’t interfere with the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal this evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some parts of Hyderabad received rainfall, including Attapur | Video Credit: Serish Nanisetti

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, with occasional intense spells and gusty winds for Thursday evening and night in the Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally zones of Hyderabad. Many Hyderabadis have turned to social media to ask weather experts and the IMD about the rain forecast for Uppal during the match.

At 2 p.m., the IMD issued a rain warning for various parts of the state, including Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts, advising people to monitor the weather and be prepared to move to safer locations if conditions worsen. Then at 3 p.m, the IMD issued a thundershower alert for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

As of Thursday afternoon, areas such as Kondapur, Kompally, KPHB, Bachupally, and Nacharam had already received light rain. The Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC took to X sharing the weather update and asking citizens to be vigilant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.