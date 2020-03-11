Hyderabad boy scales highest Oz peak

Amgoth Tukaram at Mt. Kosciuszko summit. by Arrangement

HYDERABAD

11 March 2020

Expedition was to garner support for Australian bushfire victims

Amgoth Tukaram has scaled new heights. The 22-year-old from the city conquered Mt. Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia, on Tuesday.

Like always, he did so with a message for a social cause — appealing to support the victims of the forest fire which swept across Australia, in collaboration with the JET Helping Hands, a registered charity organisation of Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Hyderabad.

“It was a conscious effort to scale the peak on Holi to spread the message of joy, peace and harmony, and to inspire youth,” Tukaram said.

“I am grateful to Swamiji for his support and also to JET Australia Foundation and JET Helping Hands teams for making this trip successful,” he added.

Significantly, Mr. Tukaram will attend the opening ceremony of the spiritual leader’s JET Centre in Melbourne on March 12 as chief guest.

For the record, Tukaram is the youngest mountaineer from India who has scaled five of the seven toughest and highest peaks in the world — Mt. Killimanjaro (19,308 ft) in Africa on July 4, 2018; Mt. Everest (29,029 ft) in Nepal on May 22, 2019; Mt. Elbrus (18,510 ft) in Russia on July 27, 2019; Mt. Aconcagua (22,837 ft) in South America on January 26, 2020 and Mt Kosciusko on Tuesday.

“It is my dream to scale all the highest mountain peaks in the world,” says Tukaram, who hails from Thakkalapally tanda of Yacharam mandal in Rangareddy district.