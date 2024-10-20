GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad-bound Akasa Air flight among six targeted in bomb threat scare

Published - October 20, 2024 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A day after two Hyderabad-bound flights faced bomb threats, the situation remained tense on Sunday as an Akasa Air flight from Delhi to Hyderabad was one of six Akasa Air flights that received security alerts. Akasa Air flight QP 1406, which departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 11:32 a.m., safely landed at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 1:26 p.m.

“The Emergency Response Team was immediately activated, initiating all standard operating procedures, including alerting regulatory authorities and closely monitoring the situation. The captains and crew followed the required emergency protocols in coordination with local authorities to ensure passenger safety,” said an Akasa Air spokesperson.

The airline further confirmed that airport teams at the affected locations worked with local authorities to manage the situation efficiently. “Refreshments and other passenger needs were provided as required. After thorough inspections of the six aircraft, they have been cleared for further operations,” the statement added.

On Saturday, Akasa Air flight QP 1405 from Hyderabad to Delhi had received a security alert.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

