Hyderabad Book Fair from Saturday

Hyderabad

14 December 2021 00:52 IST

This year there will be 250 stalls

There is a 30% drop in the number of book stalls that will come up at the 34th edition of Hyderabad Book Fair set to begin from December 18.

“Last year there was no book fair. This year we wanted to keep the number of stalls low to adhere to COVID-19 norms,” informed K. Chandramohan of Hyderabad Book Fair organising committee.

In 2019, there were 360 stalls spread over the 11-acre area known as NTR Stadium. This year, there will be 250 stalls. “The book fair will be between Dec.18-27 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. On holidays and weekends, it will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.,” informed Mr. Chandramohan.

Advertising

Advertising

There was no book fair in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdown and stringent COVID-19 protocol in the State.

The city will host another book fair between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2 at Vasavi Kalyana Mandapam near Lakdi-ka-pul.

Unlike a regular book fair, buyers pay for a box and are allowed to fill as many books that they can fill them.