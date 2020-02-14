Hyderabad Birdrace on Feb. 23

The 11th edition of the ‘Hyderabad Birdrace’, an annual event for bird lovers to come together and spot and record avian species in and around the twin cities, will be flagged off from Haritha Tourism Plaza in Begumpet at 6 a.m. on February 23.

The race, which will see enthusiasts divide up in teams and be on a dawn-to-dusk mission of recording bird species, will culminate in a dinner at the end of the day, followed by an award ceremony.

Participants will also relate their birding experience at the event.

The gathering would provide an opportunity for interaction with some of the most renowned experts in the field, and could be a stimulant for taking up bird-watching as a hobby, a press statement said.

Senior bird watchers will act as judges, to analyse the results and announce the winners, it said. For more details on the event, one may contact 9738840070.