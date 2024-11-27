Hyderabad-based Zen Tech secures patent for T90 battle tank gunnery simulator 

Defence training and anti-drone solutions provider Zen Technologies has secured Indian patent for T90 containerised crew gunnery simulator.

The T90 CGS is an advanced, innovative system designed to provide a highly immersive and interactive training experience to increase the gunnery proficiency of the T-90 tank commander and gunner. It replicates the battlefield conditions and operational tasks of the T90 tank, providing realistic targets with AI reactions, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

The simulator replicates the interior of the turret of the T-90 incorporating two dedicated stations for the gunner and commander, each equipped with realistic controls and systems found in the battle tank. The T90 CGS will enable more cost-effective and localised training solutions for the Indian Armed Forces while also catering to other international markets. The patent is the company’s 20th patent in calendar year 2024 and 10th in fiscal 2024-25, it said.

