ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad-based Zen Tech secures patent for T90 battle tank gunnery simulator 

Published - November 27, 2024 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Defence training and anti-drone solutions provider Zen Technologies has secured Indian patent for T90 containerised crew gunnery simulator.

The T90 CGS is an advanced, innovative system designed to provide a highly immersive and interactive training experience to increase the gunnery proficiency of the T-90 tank commander and gunner. It replicates the battlefield conditions and operational tasks of the T90 tank, providing realistic targets with AI reactions, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

The simulator replicates the interior of the turret of the T-90 incorporating two dedicated stations for the gunner and commander, each equipped with realistic controls and systems found in the battle tank. The T90 CGS will enable more cost-effective and localised training solutions for the Indian Armed Forces while also catering to other international markets. The patent is the company’s 20th patent in calendar year 2024 and 10th in fiscal 2024-25, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US