Hyderabad-based Zen Tech offers a new layer of protection to Indian Defence

Defence training solutions provider Zen Technologies has delivered an anti‐drone system to the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur, Odisha.

The product, Zen Anti‐Drone System with Hard‐Kill (Zen ADS HK), while building upon its proven soft kill anti‐drone systems deployed by the Indian Air Force, offers a new layer of protection, the Hyderabad-based company said on Friday.

The advanced system integrates seamlessly with existing legacy defence infrastructure, featuring a state‐of‐the‐art electro‐optical tracking system (EOTS) designed and developed in‐house. The EOTS combines a day camera, a thermal camera and a laser range finder (LRF) for effective all‐weather auto‐tracking.

The company’s engineers designed a software interface that flawlessly integrates with the L‐70 Air Defence Gun, a mainstay of the Indian Army and numerous other countries. The system boasts versatility, allowing integration with various cue‐able automatic gun platforms for wider deployment. Zen takes pride in the entirely indigenous design, development and manufacturing of Zen ADS HK within India, the company said in a release.

Describing the development as a significant milestone in bolstering India’s defence capabilities against drone threats, Zen Technologies said that the Army Air Defence College, tasked with training India’s Air Defence Corps, had placed an order for Zen ADS HK 18 months ago.

While the order was based on preliminary successful trials in accurate cueing of the automatic gun platform, Zen’s team designed, developed and delivered a system that surpasses expectations, following rigorous testing and trials. Zen ADS HK showcases compatibility with existing weaponry and adaptability to different gun platforms, making it more versatile for diverse deployments, it said.