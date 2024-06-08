GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Hyderabad-based Zen Tech offers a new layer of protection to Indian Defence

Zen Technologies said that the Army Air Defence College, tasked with training India’s Air Defence Corps, had placed an order for Zen ADS HK 18 months ago.

Published - June 08, 2024 11:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Defence training solutions provider Zen Technologies has delivered an anti‐drone system to the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur, Odisha.

The product, Zen Anti‐Drone System with Hard‐Kill (Zen ADS HK), while building upon its proven soft kill anti‐drone systems deployed by the Indian Air Force, offers a new layer of protection, the Hyderabad-based company said on Friday.

The advanced system integrates seamlessly with existing legacy defence infrastructure, featuring a state‐of‐the‐art electro‐optical tracking system (EOTS) designed and developed in‐house. The EOTS combines a day camera, a thermal camera and a laser range finder (LRF) for effective all‐weather auto‐tracking.

The company’s engineers designed a software interface that flawlessly integrates with the L‐70 Air Defence Gun, a mainstay of the Indian Army and numerous other countries. The system boasts versatility, allowing integration with various cue‐able automatic gun platforms for wider deployment. Zen takes pride in the entirely indigenous design, development and manufacturing of Zen ADS HK within India, the company said in a release.

Describing the development as a significant milestone in bolstering India’s defence capabilities against drone threats, Zen Technologies said that the Army Air Defence College, tasked with training India’s Air Defence Corps, had placed an order for Zen ADS HK 18 months ago.

While the order was based on preliminary successful trials in accurate cueing of the automatic gun platform, Zen’s team designed, developed and delivered a system that surpasses expectations, following rigorous testing and trials. Zen ADS HK showcases compatibility with existing weaponry and adaptability to different gun platforms, making it more versatile for diverse deployments, it said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.