Hyderabad-based startup launches air ambulance services in over 550 cities

April 28, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad-based medical emergency response platform, RED.Health has expanded its offering to launch air ambulance services called ‘Red Air Guardian’. The service will be available at more than 550 cities in India.

RED.Health has a fleet of eight specialised aircrafts that can evacuate patients from any terrain or geography of the nation timely and efficiently. Apart from offering air transfer for medical emergencies, RED Air Guardian also ensures surface transport to and from the airport.

All the ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, defined SOPs, clinical pathways, an excellent medico-legal framework and a team of highly qualified critical care professionals.

The startup manages over 25 aircraft parked on the airports all across India and more than 10 aircraft parked in different parts of the world to cater to overseas air evacuation. The company is actively involved in air evacuations from cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi and Raipur.

Founder and CEO of RED.Health, Prabhdeep Singh said, “We take pride in reaching the patient in just 15 minutes. Taking a step forward, we are now equipped to save more lives in parts of the country where specialised or robust medical facilities are unavailable. Our Air Ambulance service can assist patients who need to be transferred long distances in case of emergency to a specialised medical facility. We are determined to advance our goal of creating 911 for Indian healthcare with this new endeavour.”