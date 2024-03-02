ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad-based jeweller conned to the tune of ₹23 lakh

March 02, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad-based jeweller from Film Nagar was conned to the tune of ₹23 lakh by a man who ‘borrowed’ valuables from his store. 

According to the police, one Sikandar, claiming to be a businessman from the US, gained the trust of Syed Saleemuddin over the last two years by befriending him.

“He recently contacted him and asked him to lend a few jewellery pieces for his family to attend a function in Hyderabad. Trusting him, Syed obliged, and was cheated,” explained the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golconda police said that a zero FIR was registered with them as the victim is a local resident. “We have transferred the case to Film Nagar police as the shop is located in their jurisdiction,” said the officials. The Film Nagar police started a probe. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US