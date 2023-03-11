ADVERTISEMENT

LVPEI to hold awareness walk on glaucoma prevention

March 11, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

L.V.Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) will be hosting activities to spread awareness on early detection and treatment of vision-threatening eye disease glaucoma to mark World Glaucoma Week, .

An awareness walk would be organised on Sunday morning, starting from LVPEI’s Banjara Hills campus. On March 15, a live patient interactive programme would be organised, wherein people can send their queries and get answers from specialists. The forum would be conducted in six languages — Telugu, Bengali, English, Hindi, Kannada and Odia.

Glaucoma mostly affects people beyond the age of 40 years, especially those who have high myopia or are diabetic (one in eight people above 40 years of age are at risk for glaucoma). Those having a family history of glaucoma or those who have sustained eye injuries or have undergone eye surgeries are also vulnerable to developing glaucoma. They should get their eyes checked annually to rule out glaucoma, said doctors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Glaucoma consultant at LVPEI, Siddharth Dikshit said, “Patients who present in early stages have no visual disability and can lead completely normal life. A basic eye examination for glasses (undilated eye examination) cannot detect glaucoma. Only a comprehensive eye examination, which includes an eye pressure check, dilated fundus examination and a gonioscopy (in certain cases), can help detect glaucoma early.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US